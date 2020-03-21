CHS postpones Gala to October













The event has been rescheduled for October 16th at the Lynnwood Convention Center.





This year’s gala, which includes a dinner and an auction, is of particular importance because 2020 is CHS’s 50th anniversary of serving the community.





Beratta Gomillion, Executive Director of CHS, said, “We are disappointed that we must cancel the event, but CHS wants to do our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus”.

Center for Human Services is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides behavioral health outpatient treatment and family support services. The annual gala is CHS's primary fundraiser each year.













Center for Human Services has announced that their annual Community Connections Gala which was scheduled for April 18th has been cancelled due to the pandemic.