Grinders Hot Sands closes permanently

|From Grinders Facebook page
Grinders Hot Sands, 19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 announced the permanent closure of their highly acclaimed restaurant with a farewell letter to their customers.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we are giving up the good fight and are officially closed for business.
There will be another restaurant opening up in our space later this summer, please support your local independent businesses during these uncertain and tumultuous times we find ourselves in.
It has been an honor and a privilege to feed our community. Thank you for 15 years of serving Shoreline and the greater Seattle area.
Anyone who's done restaurant work knows it isn't always easy. That aside, a few facts stand out:
- We loved serving our customers good, made from scratch food and tasty beverages.
- We wish things were different.
- We will miss you.
Take care of yourselves and your loved ones.
So much love,
Jackie and Eric
Chris and Hazel
and the whole Grinders Team
