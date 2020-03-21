Public Health case update for Mar 20
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Public Health—Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/19/20.
793 confirmed cases (up 100 from yesterday)
67 confirmed deaths (up 7 from yesterday)
These additional deaths include:
67 confirmed deaths (up 7 from yesterday)
These additional deaths include:
A man in his 80s, who died on 3/19
A woman in her 90s, who died on 3/17
A man in his 70s, who died on 3/18
A woman in her 80s. who died on 3/18
A woman in her 70s, whose date of death has not been confirmed
A man in his 70s, who died on 3/19 at Valley Medical Center
A woman in her 60s, who died on 3/19 at Harborview Medical Center
Of the 67 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.
0 comments:
Post a Comment