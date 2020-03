Seattle Symphony sharing free online concerts

Seattle Symphony









This week’s rebroadcast will be the live performance of Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 1 led by his fellow countryman, Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard. Rebroadcasts or livestreams will occurthroughout March, and can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook . Programming updates will be shared weekly at seattlesymphony.org/live This week’s rebroadcast will be the live performance of Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 1 led by his fellow countryman, Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard.





This concert was originally performed on January 30 and February 1, 2020 and was recorded as part of an ongoing cycle of Nielsen’s symphonies for release on Seattle Symphony Media , the orchestra’s in-house record label.













Last week, the Seattle Symphony announced it would continue sharing performances that provide strength, comfort and joy through video rebroadcasts and livestreams throughout the month as our community confronts a current global health crisis.