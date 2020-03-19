Seattle Symphony sharing free online concerts
Thursday, March 19, 2020
|Seattle Symphony
Rebroadcasts or livestreams will occur every Thursday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 8pm throughout March, and can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. Programming updates will be shared weekly at seattlesymphony.org/live.
This week’s rebroadcast will be the live performance of Danish composer Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 1 led by his fellow countryman, Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard.
This concert was originally performed on January 30 and February 1, 2020 and was recorded as part of an ongoing cycle of Nielsen’s symphonies for release on Seattle Symphony Media, the orchestra’s in-house record label.
