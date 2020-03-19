The UW cherry trees are in bloom - but stay away
Thursday, March 19, 2020
|2018 Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Thousands of people usually visit campus each spring to see the cherry blossoms. The University is asking people to avoid coming to campus this year to comply with orders by Public Health – Seattle and King County and Gov. Jay Inslee that prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people as our region combats the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, parking on campus to view the blossoms is discouraged.
There are several options to enjoy the blossoms virtually this year: UW Video’s live webcam - Facebook photo album - Follow @uwcherryblossom on Twitter.
--Michelle Ma
