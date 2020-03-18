Shoreline councilmembers to participate from home for Mar 23 meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE: The City Council’s March 23 Regular Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall and is open for the public to attend. To help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all City Councilmembers will be participating in the meeting remotely by calling into an online video conference. The live feed of the video conference will be playing in the Council Chambers and will be streaming on the City’s website . Therefore, we strongly encourage the public to participate in the meeting remotely





The Council meetings are televised on Comcast channel 21 and Frontier channel 37:

Tuesdays at noon and 8:00pm

Wednesdays through Sundays at 6:00am, noon, and 8:00pm





Agenda

8(a) Discussing Resolution No. 449 Expressing the City’s Support for the King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) Joint Climate Commitments

8(b) Discussing the 2020-2022 City Council Goals and Work Plan

8(c) Discussion of Ordinance No. 883 Amending the 2019-2020 Final Biennial Budget to Update the Salary Table to Accommodate Additional Staff Needs for the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link Extension Light Rail Transit Project





--Pam Cross













The March 23, 2020 Council meeting includes three study items. These are for discussion only and are scheduled to be brought back to Council for adoption on April 6, 2020.The City of Shoreline was a founding member of the King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) in 2011. The updated Joint Commitments document maintains the overarching goal of achieving “Shared countywide greenhouse gas reduction targets that reduce countywide sources of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to a 2007 baseline, by 25% by 2020, 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050”.The Council is committed to fulfilling the community’s long-term vision – Vision 2029 – and being a sustainable city in all respects. The City Council holds an annual Strategic Planning Workshop to monitor progress and determine priorities and action steps necessary to advance Vision 2029.