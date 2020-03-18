City of Shoreline update on field hospital in Shoreline

Field hospital under construction on Shoreline B soccer field

Photo by Pat Deagan





From the City of Shoreline





The majority of the County’s residents will isolate and recover in their own homes.





King County is creating field hospitals at multiple locations throughout the county for those who cannot safely remain in their own homes without compromising the health of other family members, or do not have a home.





Photo by Pat Deagan





These actions are designed to help curb the spread of the disease, support people who have nowhere else to go, and, most importantly, preserve our local hospital beds for the most acutely ill in our communities.



We believe it is critical that Shoreline do its part to help address this global crisis and provide for the health needs of those in the Shoreline community and those in the broader Puget Sound Region.

King County needs to site facilities that will create 3,000 additional medical beds for King County. It is anticipated that the Shoreline Temporary Field Hospital will be able to provide up to 200 beds. The Shoreline site will be able to serve ill individuals from Shoreline and patients from the greater Puget Sound Region.



To operate the facility, the County will need to obtain a Temporary Use Permit from the City. The City will require the County to meet several conditions before occupancy will be permitted. Some of these conditions relate to security, waste disposal, and access.

King County, in partnership with the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline School District, has selected Shoreline B Soccer Field as the location of a temporary field hospital used for people exposed to, at risk of exposure, or becoming ill with the novel coronavirus.