King county COVID-19 update for March 18, 2020

Thursday, March 19, 2020

From Public Health - Seattle and King County

Public Health has been publishing blogs on Public Health Insider with a wealth of content about COVID-19. 
Here are a few recent highlights:

COVID-19 is spreading in King County. We expect the case count to double every 5–7 days unless these orders to stay away from others are followed diligently. 

Already, we can expect that anyone we come into contact with may be infected because there is wide-spread infection in our community. 

It’s critical to minimize the number of people who get seriously ill at the same time. If too many people get sick all at once, this will put too much of a burden on our health care system.

Case updates

Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/17/20
  • 562 confirmed cases (up 44 from yesterday)
  • 56 confirmed deaths (up 10 from yesterday)

These additional deaths include:
  • A woman in her 90s, who died at Life Care Center on 3/6
  • A woman in her 60s, who died at Life Care on 3/16
  • A man in his 90s, who died at Life Care on 3/17
  • A man in his 70s, who died at Life Care on 3/17
  • A man in his 80s, who died at Life Care on 2/28
  • A man in his 90s, who died on 3/15
  • A woman in her 70s, who died at Overlake Medical Center on 3/16
  • A man in his 70s, who died at University of Washington Medical Center on 3/17
  • A man in his 60s, who died at Harborview Medical Center on 3/16
  • A man in his 70s, who died on 3/16

Of the 56 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.



