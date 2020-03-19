Rotary cancels its international convention in face of COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, March 19, 2020



The Rotary international Board of Directors has cancelled the 2020 Rotary International Convention in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.


President Mark Daniel Maloney said "We are all part of the Rotary family, and your safety remains our highest priority. Like the more than 20,000 registrants who planned to attend this year’s convention, I am very disappointed. However, this is the right and necessary decision to protect the health and safety of convention attendees, as well as those who call Honolulu home."

They were concerned about adequately protecting convention-goers from the risk of COVID-19 infection en route to, during, and after the convention. They were also concerned that restrictions on travel to the United States would be lifted by June.

We are exploring how we can share a convention-like experience with you through a virtual event, which could be a great example of us following the Rotary Action Plan goal of increasing our ability to adapt. We will have more to say on this in the near future.

Rotary has a global network with 1.2 million members.



Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  