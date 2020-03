Northgate hockey construction

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









North Bend Premium Outlets, North Bend

Seattle Premium Outlets, Tulalip

Tacoma Mall, Tacoma

Columbia Center, Kennewick













Many of the national chains are closing all their locations: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom, and other mall brands including Gap, Victoria's Secret and Sephora.Now Simon, which owns shopping malls across the country, is closing all its malls. There wasn't that much left at Northgate, but now it's completely closed.Other Simon malls in WashingtonSporting events are cancelled but it looks like construction continues on the ice rinks at Northgate for the new NHL team.