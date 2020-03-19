Shoreline basketball players named to Herald all-area teams

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Amanda Lee
Photo by Dave Rosman
The Herald took a look at the top high school girls and boys basketball players in the area this past season and named players to their All-Area basketball teams for 2020

All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Amanda Lee, sr., G, Shorecrest

"Lee averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game while helping lead the Scots to the Wesco 3A/2A title and a 3A state quarterfinal appearance. She scored more than 20 points five times."

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Tyler Linhardt, soph., F, King’s

"Linhardt led the Knights to the 1A state title and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. During the tournament, the 6-foot-7 NCAA Division-I recruit averaged 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He had a massive performance in the state championship game, totaling 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in an overtime win over Lynden Christian."

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Elijah Johnson, soph., G, Shorecrest

"Johnson averaged 19.4 points, eight assists and three rebounds per game while leading the Scots to the 3A state regionals. The speedy point guard scored 20 points in a district semifinal win over Stanwood that clinched Shorecrest a state berth."




