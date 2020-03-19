Shoreline basketball players named to Herald all-area teams
Thursday, March 19, 2020
|Amanda Lee
Photo by Dave Rosman
All-Area teams were chosen by The Herald sports staff based on coach recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Amanda Lee, sr., G, Shorecrest
"Lee averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game while helping lead the Scots to the Wesco 3A/2A title and a 3A state quarterfinal appearance. She scored more than 20 points five times."
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Tyler Linhardt, soph., F, King’s
"Linhardt led the Knights to the 1A state title and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. During the tournament, the 6-foot-7 NCAA Division-I recruit averaged 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He had a massive performance in the state championship game, totaling 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in an overtime win over Lynden Christian."
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Elijah Johnson, soph., G, Shorecrest
"Johnson averaged 19.4 points, eight assists and three rebounds per game while leading the Scots to the 3A state regionals. The speedy point guard scored 20 points in a district semifinal win over Stanwood that clinched Shorecrest a state berth."
