Police action by Autumn Ridge Apartments

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Three more cars are on their way
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


By Diane Hettrick

Residents of the Autumn Ridge Apartments had drama right in their usually quiet front yard on Friday evening, March 20, 2020 around 6pm as nine police vehicles converged in their parking lot.

According to Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff's Office, a driver was passed out behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Officers came to investigate. He woke up and rammed one of the police vehicles.

No one was injured and the suspect in custody.

The Autumn Ridge Apartments are on the south side of N 152nd St, east of Aurora, by Parkwood Plaza.




