City of Shoreline COVID-19 Update - Parks and Trails Remain Open

From the City of Shoreline









We encourage all park users to follow these National Parks and Recreation Agency guidelines for maintaining social distancing in parks and open spaces:

Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.

Follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails.

Prepare for limited access to public restrooms or water fountains.

While on trails, warn other users of your presence as you pass, and step aside to let others pass.

Follow CDC guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings including outdoor picnicking, pick-up sports, and other group hangouts, and maintain proper physical distance at all times.

Observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from other individuals at all times. If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space.

The City of Shoreline continues to follow recommendations from Public Health officials. If those recommendations change regarding parks and outdoor space, we will act accordingly.



At this time, we have not made the decision to close parks and outdoor park facilities. It is important that people be able to get outside for physical exercise during these stressful times.