King County Regional Donations Connector
Saturday, March 21, 2020
New online marketplace connects donors with people and organizations in need during COVID-19 outbreak
The King County Regional Donations Connector is now available online to link up individuals, businesses, non-profits, and others who have resources with those who need them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Donations Connector will help make sure services, supplies, and funding reach health care providers, first responders, and social service entities working on the front lines.
The website serves three major functions:
- A system that allows donations and offers of assistance to be used in the response effort.
- An online "marketplace" where offering organizations can be matched to those in need.
- An easily searchable list of ways the public can get help.
Donating businesses, agencies, and individuals are invited to share what they have to contribute (such as funding, medical supplies, masks, counseling, or other goods and services) and link up with organizations involved in the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Who is the Donations Connector for?
- Private and public entities with items or services to donate
- Community and faith-based organizations
- The general public
What types of donations are requested?
- Funding
- Food (both perishable and non-perishable)
- Medical supplies
- Sanitary supplies
- Facility space
- Services such as counseling (legal, mental health, etc.), labor, janitorial, catering, event planning, and more
People who want to volunteer their time should contact local volunteer groups or register through the United Way of King County.
The Connector is also intended for donations of goods in bulk quantities - smaller donations should go through existing community donation channels. Once donor and recipient are connected, they will need to independently arrange for pickup and delivery as needed.
For more information about the Donations Connector, email donations@kingcounty.gov. For updates about the pandemic and response, see the King County webpage.
