Open House Saturday at HumanFirst Health and Movement Chiropractic and Sports Rehab Clinic
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|Patrick Silva DC
Shoreline's very own sports chiropractic clinic, HumanFirst Health and Movement, is almost a year old! Come celebrate with Dr. Patrick Silva at his Open House on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:30am – 12 noon. Email: drpatrick@humanfirsthealth.com
HumanFirst Health and Movement is a Premier Chiropractic and Sports Rehab Clinic focused on delivering personalized chiropractic care, soft tissue work, and rehab exercise therapy for those in need. HumanFirst keeps your care simple, straightforward, and effective. Every treatment is customized to you and your healing process.
We'll be chatting about the most common aches and pains in our society, the state of modern sports chiropractic, and how HumanFirst keeps their patients healthy and happy through it all!
HFHM’s Mission is to enable all humans alike to live happier and healthier lives by providing access to quality conservative healthcare tools and knowledge. Before all else – race, religion, sex, gender, orientation, nationality…we are all human.
Did you know?
- 1 in 2 Americans have a musculoskeletal condition
- Over 20% of the population suffers from low back pain
Good news! We’re here to help.
Chiropractic is among the safest and most effective choices in the healthcare world. Our team focuses on the accurate diagnosis and treatment of joint and soft tissue issues, acute or chronic. All of our care is evidence-based, conservative, and holistic.
What does this mean?
- You get the benefit of the latest, greatest, and most effective aspects of modern healthcare without the use of drugs or surgery!
Dr. Patrick K. Silva is a Board Certified and Licensed Doctor of Chiropractic with a focus on Sports Rehab, practicing in the beautiful US Pacific Northwest.
Building on his preceptorship with the Seahawks’ chiropractor (Dr. Jim Kurtz) in 2016, Dr. Patrick has designed his practice around the numerous soft tissue techniques, movement systems, and rehabilitative paradigms that modern sports science has to offer.
Dr. Patrick is also a Certified Office Ergonomics Evaluator (COEE), a Certified Professional Trainer (CPT), and a regular blog contributor to the National Federation of Personal Trainers (NFPT).
Long term goals for Dr. P include going through CCSP and DACBSP programs, and travelling the world teaching seminars.
In his spare time, Dr. Patrick enjoys DIY projects and stays active via the martial arts, soccer, dodgeball, archery, parkour, and gaming.
COVID Safety Awareness Note:
- If you are sick, you should stay home.
- If you have underlying health risks you should stay home as you should avoid crowds.
- Wave and smile instead of shaking hands or otherwise touching.
