Open House Saturday at HumanFirst Health and Movement Chiropractic and Sports Rehab Clinic

We'll be chatting about the most common aches and pains in our society, the state of modern sports chiropractic, and how HumanFirst keeps their patients healthy and happy through it all!





HFHM’s Mission is to enable all humans alike to live happier and healthier lives by providing access to quality conservative healthcare tools and knowledge. Before all else – race, religion, sex, gender, orientation, nationality…we are all human.





Did you know?

1 in 2 Americans have a musculoskeletal condition

Over 20% of the population suffers from low back pain

Good news! We’re here to help.













Chiropractic is among the safest and most effective choices in the healthcare world. Our team focuses on the accurate diagnosis and treatment of joint and soft tissue issues, acute or chronic. All of our care is evidence-based, conservative, and holistic.





What does this mean?

You get the benefit of the latest, greatest, and most effective aspects of modern healthcare without the use of drugs or surgery!













Dr. Patrick K. Silva is a Board Certified and Licensed Doctor of Chiropractic with a focus on Sports Rehab, practicing in the beautiful US Pacific Northwest.





Building on his preceptorship with the Seahawks’ chiropractor (Dr. Jim Kurtz) in 2016, Dr. Patrick has designed his practice around the numerous soft tissue techniques, movement systems, and rehabilitative paradigms that modern sports science has to offer.





Dr. Patrick is also a Certified Office Ergonomics Evaluator (COEE), a Certified Professional Trainer (CPT), and a regular blog contributor to the National Federation of Personal Trainers (NFPT).













Long term goals for Dr. P include going through CCSP and DACBSP programs, and travelling the world teaching seminars.





In his spare time, Dr. Patrick enjoys DIY projects and stays active via the martial arts, soccer, dodgeball, archery, parkour, and gaming.