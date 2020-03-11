Register for Arts Council summer camps
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is pleased to present another summer of great camp programming! We have a long-standing tradition of offering camps that are unique in focus with jazz and theatre. We pride ourselves on not filling time, but offering substance to our campers! More camp details, including class descriptions and registration: www.shorelinearts.net.
Mini Edition Arts Camp: Two Day Acting Intensive: July 6 - 7, 2020
9am - 4pm | Shoreline Center | Cost: $155 - $170
Registration is open to all students grades 6 - 8.
Start your summer off in the spotlight! In this fast-paced workshop, we will explore scenes and monologues through energetic theater games and performance. Also, actors will gain a foundation in audition readiness by learning skills for the professional world. No experience is required but creative imagination is a must. Get ready for fun and a self-confidence boost!
Instructor: Rachel Street
Rachel Street caught the acting bug at the tender age of 6, and she’s been acting ever since. She has worked at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles, taught and directed in numerous theaters in Costa Rica, Hawaii, Vermont, and Seattle. A drama teacher at Rainier Beach High School, her current partnerships include the 5th Avenue Theatre, Book-It Repertory Theater, Seattle Repertory Theater and Intiman Theatre. A resourceful and dynamic teacher, she loves making the imagination come alive!
Shoreline Jazz Camp: August 10-14, 2020
9am - 3pm | Shorecrest High School | Cost: $350
Designed for campers in grades 7th-12th.
Learn and play with the pros!
Young musicians learn and play with some of the region’s most accomplished teachers and performers. The camp includes instruction in large and small ensembles, and a series of master classes to refine their individual skills and understanding of Jazz. 1 year on an instrument is required, 2 years is preferred.
Instruments include trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, bass, drums, and guitar.
Camp Scholarships: A limited number of scholarships are available for camps. Additional details are listed on the Arts Council’s website.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
