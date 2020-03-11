Register for Arts Council summer camps

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is pleased to present another summer of great camp programming! We have a long-standing tradition of offering camps that are unique in focus with jazz and theatre. We pride ourselves on not filling time, but offering substance to our campers! More camp details, including class descriptions and registration: www.shorelinearts.net.









July 6 - 7, 2020



9am - 4pm | Shoreline Center | Cost: $155 - $170



Registration is open to all students grades 6 - 8.



Start your summer off in the spotlight! In this fast-paced workshop, we will explore scenes and monologues through energetic theater games and performance. Also, actors will gain a foundation in audition readiness by learning skills for the professional world. No experience is required but creative imagination is a must. Get ready for fun and a self-confidence boost!



Instructor: Rachel Street



