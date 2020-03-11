LFP regular council meeting Thursday but work session cancelled

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Lake Forest Park City Hall
Photo by Steven H Robinson
The Lake Forest Park City Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7pm, at City Hall.

The scheduled work session has been cancelled.

Councilmembers will hear the Covid-19 proclamation, review the minutes, pay the bills, hear reports, then go into executive session on pending litigation.

Residents can watch council deliberations on a live stream here. Recordings of meetings will eventually be posted at the same location.

Email all the city councilmembers at once: citycouncil@cityoflfp.com
and the mayor: mayor@cityoflfp.com



