LFP regular council meeting Thursday but work session cancelled

Lake Forest Park City Hall

The scheduled work session has been cancelled.



Councilmembers will hear the Covid-19 proclamation, review the minutes, pay the bills, hear reports, then go into executive session on pending litigation.





Residents can watch council deliberations on a live stream here . Recordings of meetings will eventually be posted at the same location.







Email all the city councilmembers at once: citycouncil@cityoflfp.com and the mayor: mayor@cityoflfp.com









The Lake Forest Park City Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7pm, at City Hall.