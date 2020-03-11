LFP regular council meeting Thursday but work session cancelled
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|Lake Forest Park City Hall
Photo by Steven H Robinson
The scheduled work session has been cancelled.
Councilmembers will hear the Covid-19 proclamation, review the minutes, pay the bills, hear reports, then go into executive session on pending litigation.
Residents can watch council deliberations on a live stream here. Recordings of meetings will eventually be posted at the same location.
Email all the city councilmembers at once: citycouncil@cityoflfp.com
and the mayor: mayor@cityoflfp.com
