Interested in helping Lake Forest Park take action on Climate Change?

Wednesday, March 4, 2020


The LFP chapter of People for Climate Action will meet on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:30pm in the Kenmore Library meeting room, 6531 NE 181st St., Kenmore.

People for Climate Action has chapters in several cities in King County. Its goal is to help cities that are members of the King County Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) achieve the deep carbon reduction goals the county has adopted. 

Lake Forest Park is a member of K4C, as are Shoreline and Kenmore.

The meeting agenda will focus on developing the broad framework of a Carbon Action Plan for Lake Forest Park. 

Everyone is welcome. For information about future meetings contact Anne Udaloy.



