Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Open House Saturday
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am to noon.
Please come and join us for our annual open house. Teachers and family members will be available to answer questions and provide tours of our preschool.
Don’t forget to bring your kiddos along to play!
We believe in fostering community and parent support alongside offering enriching and creative class environments for children. SCP is a green preschool.
We offer classes for ages 18 months to 5 years. No potty training necessary.
Adventurers
18 Months to 2.5 Years Old*
Wednesdays
11:00am - 12:45pm
Adventurers
18 Months to 2.5 Years Old*
Wednesdays
11:00am - 12:45pm
Discoverers
24 Months to 3 Years Old*
Wednesdays and Fridays
9:15am - 11:00am
24 Months to 3 Years Old*
Wednesdays and Fridays
9:15am - 11:00am
Imagineers
3 to 4 Years Old*
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
9:30am - 12:00pm
3 to 4 Years Old*
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
9:30am - 12:00pm
Inventors
Pre-K, 4 to 5 Years Old*
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
12:30pm - 3:30pm
*Age as of August 31st
Pre-K, 4 to 5 Years Old*
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
12:30pm - 3:30pm
*Age as of August 31st
The Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is located within Shoreline Free Methodist Church 510 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155. 206-451-0104.
Parking is available in the back lot. Look for our preschool signs!
0 comments:
Post a Comment