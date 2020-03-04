Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Open House Saturday

Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am to noon.





Don’t forget to bring your kiddos along to play!





We believe in fostering community and parent support alongside offering enriching and creative class environments for children. SCP is a green preschool.





We offer classes for ages 18 months to 5 years. No potty training necessary.



Adventurers

18 Months to 2.5 Years Old*

Wednesdays

11:00am - 12:45pm



Discoverers

24 Months to 3 Years Old*

Wednesdays and Fridays

9:15am - 11:00am



Imagineers

3 to 4 Years Old*

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

9:30am - 12:00pm



Inventors

Pre-K, 4 to 5 Years Old*

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

12:30pm - 3:30pm



*Age as of August 31st



The Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is located within Shoreline Free Methodist Church 510 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155. 206-451-0104.





Parking is available in the back lot. Look for our preschool signs!













Please come and join us for our annual open house. Teachers and family members will be available to answer questions and provide tours of our preschool.