Do you know someone who needs a wheelchair ramp?

Wednesday, March 4, 2020


The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish counties is accepting applications for Rampathon, its annual event where construction companies volunteer to construct wheelchair ramps.

There has been at least one ramp built in Shoreline every year and sometimes as many as three.

The ramps provide freedom and ease for people who cannot get out of their own homes because of physical barriers such as steps.

The deadline for applications is March 9th and they are still looking for more people to build ramps for. The link to apply is here.

More information on Rampathon can be found here.



