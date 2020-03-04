Treasures to be found at the Innis Arden Rummage Sale
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
- Saturday, March 7, 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Sunday, March 8, 12:00pm - 4:00pm
|Jimi Hendrix fans
|Northwest Coast items
Everything there is one of a kind, but once most of the items have sold, it's possible to see the things that were lost in the sheer volume of items for sale. So Treasure Hunters please note that Sunday is 1/2 Price, and Sunday at 2:00pm is the $5/bag sale.
An ornate bird cage, a parasol, and - drum roll, please - one of the notorious South Lake Union Trolley t-shirts that caused the Seattle City Council to quickly rename their new trolley line.
Copper, brass, silverplate, possibly leaded glass, antique radios, and that looks like a Longaberger basket on the lower shelf.
Of course there will be racks full of clothes, a room full of toys, and all kinds of household goods.
Try to get a good parking space so you don't have to carry all those bags so far.
--Diane Hettrick
--Photos by Judy Allen
