Treasures to be found at the Innis Arden Rummage Sale

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Huskies, Sounders, Seahawks


Innis Arden has pulled out all the stops for this year's rummage sale, to be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline 98177
  • Saturday, March 7, 9:00am - 4:00pm
  • Sunday, March 8, 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Jimi Hendrix fans


Doors open promptly at 9:00am on Saturday, March 7th, and if it's like most years, there will be a line.

Northwest Coast items


Everything there is one of a kind, but once most of the items have sold, it's possible to see the things that were lost in the sheer volume of items for sale. So Treasure Hunters please note that Sunday is 1/2 Price, and Sunday at 2:00pm is the $5/bag sale.


An ornate bird cage, a parasol, and - drum roll, please - one of the notorious South Lake Union Trolley t-shirts that caused the Seattle City Council to quickly rename their new trolley line.


Copper, brass, silverplate, possibly leaded glass, antique radios, and that looks like a Longaberger basket on the lower shelf.

Of course there will be racks full of clothes, a room full of toys, and all kinds of household goods.

Try to get a good parking space so you don't have to carry all those bags so far.

--Diane Hettrick
--Photos by Judy Allen



Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  