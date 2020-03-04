Shoreline quarantine site dismantled

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Mid-day Monday, reporter Cynthia Shelton observed the five RVs leaving the quarantine site next to the Washington State Public Health Laboratories on NE 150th in Shoreline.

The RVs had been placed in Shoreline as a quarantine site for healthy people who had been exposed to Covid-19 and were waiting out their two weeks before going back in the general population.

One individual had been housed there. 

A spokesperson for the state Department of Health said that 

"We have disassembled the previous quarantine site in Shoreline to focus our efforts on one site that’s a better fit for our needs. Currently, the state offers quarantine facilities at Maple Lane, a Department of Corrections property in Thurston County. We do not currently have guests in quarantine at Maple Lane."



Posted by DKH at 2:57 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  