Shoreline quarantine site dismantled

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan





The RVs had been placed in Shoreline as a quarantine site for healthy people who had been exposed to Covid-19 and were waiting out their two weeks before going back in the general population.





One individual had been housed there.





A spokesperson for the state Department of Health said that





"We have disassembled the previous quarantine site in Shoreline to focus our efforts on one site that’s a better fit for our needs. Currently, the state offers quarantine facilities at Maple Lane, a Department of Corrections property in Thurston County. We do not currently have guests in quarantine at Maple Lane."

Mid-day Monday, reporter Cynthia Shelton observed the five RVs leaving the quarantine site next to the Washington State Public Health Laboratories on NE 150th in Shoreline.