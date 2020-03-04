Shoreline quarantine site dismantled
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
|Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Mid-day Monday, reporter Cynthia Shelton observed the five RVs leaving the quarantine site next to the Washington State Public Health Laboratories on NE 150th in Shoreline.
The RVs had been placed in Shoreline as a quarantine site for healthy people who had been exposed to Covid-19 and were waiting out their two weeks before going back in the general population.
One individual had been housed there.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Health said that
"We have disassembled the previous quarantine site in Shoreline to focus our efforts on one site that’s a better fit for our needs. Currently, the state offers quarantine facilities at Maple Lane, a Department of Corrections property in Thurston County. We do not currently have guests in quarantine at Maple Lane."
