Notes from Shoreline Council meeting March 2, 2020

Last Friday Shoreline’s Youth Outreach Leader Opportunity (YOLO) held its first Black History Month Celebration at the Shoreline Teen Center. There was a well attended community dinner with many activities.Friday, March 6 Sound Transit Drop-In session from 8:30am - 4:30pm at North City Elementary. They will be sharing information about construction impacts around the NE 185th St and 4th Ave NE area. Learn more, provide input, and find out about the construction and traffic congestion.Friday, March 6 Coming Home: youth art exhibition opening from 5:30 to 8:30pm at Shoreline City Hall. This teen art features 45 local works curated by an entirely youth-led team.Saturday, March 14 Tween Night at the REC, 6:30 to 10:30pm. This free evening of fun is for 5th and 6th grade kids. All attendees must be signed in and out at the door by a parent. Richmond Highlands Rec 16554 Fremont Ave N.The Planning Commission will meet Thursday March 5 at 7pm in the Council Chamber.There will be no Council meeting March 9 because Councilmembers will be attending the National League of Cities Conference in Washington DC. The next Council meeting will be Monday March 16, 2020.Mayor Hall stated Council had its 2-day Council goal setting and work planning workshop on Friday and Saturday.Councilmember McGlashan attended the Feb 25th Sound Transit 185th St drop-in event and encourages everyone to try to attend the event on March 6. There are updates on the Sound Transit website and you can also sign up for alerts on construction and traffic impacts.Councilmember Roberts attended the Puget Sound Regional Council monthly meeting. PSRC helps communities secure federal funding for transportation projects.The Board is close to adopting Vision 2050. Of the proposed amendments, probably the most controversial one is Snohomish County’s desire to support a 6% Rural Growth share, instead of 3%. This has the potential for allowing more growth in rural areas than many people desire.Kevin Atkinson from North City in Shoreline spoke in support of Amendment #3 on the Comprehensive Plan Docket “Amend the Land Use Element to include a new policy requiring commercial uses within commercial and mixed-use zones.” He initiated this amendment after watching the historic North City business district become apartment buildings without commercial.(Note: There were more than 40 letters to Council in favor of this docket item)The Consent Calendar was approved unanimously.Juniper Nammi, Light Rail Project Manager, gave the presentationState law (RCW 39.33.020) requires that a public hearing be duly noticed and held on any disposition of City property with an estimated value of more than $50,000.The 7th Avenue NE and NE 185th Street City ROW (Right of Way) property is appraised at approximately $30.087 per square foot, for a total value of approximately $724,133.92 for the portion owned in fee by the City. (based on 24,068 sf)In order to put the light rail station right next to I-5 and minimize the impact to public property, placement of station is centered within 7th Ave NE. Sound Transit originally petitioned for vacation of the property.

We now have a better understanding of how we came to own this property. When WSDOT acquired property for the freeway, most of it was done through a fee simple acquisition. About 20 years later, they deeded the portions that held King County roads to King County by quitclaim deed. This deed had a restriction allowing use for “road purposes” only. Therefore, if Shoreline ever sold it, 100% of the compensation was to be used for road purposes. If a normal street vacation had been used, only 50% would need to be used for road purposes and the other 50% could be used at the City’s discretion. This unusual situation requires a public hearing.

9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 875 – Vacation of a Portion of the Rights-of-Way on 7th Avenue NE and Property Exchange Agreement

9(b) Discussion of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket

The Hearing Examiner recommends Council approve the petition to vacate subject to utility easements for the City-owned utilities (drainage) and Ronald Wastewater District (sanitary sewer). Sound Transit is to provide for a boundary survey and appraisal at their cost (this has been completed).The property transfer elements include: authority to sell to Sound Transit; property exchange agreement (next item on the agenda); release of “road use” deed restriction for Sound Transit; confirmation City compensation will be used for road purposes; stormwater and sewer utility easements.There was no public testimony.Who decides about the property compensation?Reply: Staff has worked with Public Works to identify properties desired for City capital projects and/or to accommodate transportation connections around future redevelopment. The first property under consideration is parcels required for the non-motorized bridge at 148th. See next item on agenda.Juniper Nammi, Light Rail Project ManagerThe 620 square feet of City Right of Way (ROW) proposed for street vacation is in the middle of the larger proposed site for the construction of the Shoreline North/185th Light Rail Station, Garage, and Transit Center as currently designed for the Lynnwood Link Extension (LLE). This was originally dedicated to King County during a short plat.It would be odd to leave this bit of City-owned property in the middle of the Sound Transit site. The rest of the area was the subject of property transfer rather than street vacation because of the quitclaim deed mentioned above. The property exchange agreement mentioned above would cover compensation for the street vacation and intergovernmental transfer. Properties to be used for the 148th Bridge, Trail along the Rail, and future roadway improvements. The value of this 620 square feet is estimated at $18,653.94.This is scheduled for the Sound Transit Board on April 23.None.Moved to consent calendar for March 16.Steven Szafran, AICP, Senior Planner did the presentationThe City is limited by state law and the City’s adopted procedures to processing Comprehensive Plan amendments once a year, with exceptions only in limited situations. This year’s Preliminary 2020 Docket was presented to the Planning Commission on February 6, 2020 and contained two (2) City-initiated amendments and one (1) resident- initiated amendment. Ultimately, the Planning Commission recommended that the 2020 Docket include all three of the proposed amendments.Amend the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan to acquire park and open space between Dayton Avenue and Interstate 5 and between 145th and 165th Streets, instead of the more constrained area between Aurora and I-5, and 155th and 165th. This will provide additional opportunities to meet the level of service requirements for the Westminster Triangle neighborhood as demonstrated in the PROS Plan.Amend the Point Wells Subarea Plan to be consistent with Interlocal Agreement between City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway. This pertains to Shoreline’s support of Woodway’s future annexation of Point Wells.Amend the Land Use Element to include a new policy requiring commercial uses within commercial and mixed-use zones. Currently there are no regulations that require these zones to be developed with commercial uses.The Comprehensive Plan already includes a number of goals and policies that support commercial development in commercial and mixed-use zones so this request may be redundant. Staff believes Council could consider either (1) adding Amendment #3 to the Docket and then evaluating implementing development code amendments, or (2) add development code amendments to the work plan and build on existing development code requirements.The Planning commission recommends including all three amendments on the final 2020 docket.There is strong community support for this amendment. If we have adequate policies in the Comprehensive Plan, how come it’s not working in North City? Additional code requirements appear to be necessary. Unfortunately this could take too long. We need to move quickly before more areas are developed without adequate commercial. We don’t want a bunch of empty storefronts so maybe we should consider designated areas within a development, instead of requiring commercial first floors for every building. Adding the amendment to the Docket requires public input and will take a year to resolve. Could we do both options at the same time? Add it to the Docket while reviewing the development regulations under our existing plan?Answer: you have to consider the Comprehensive Plan amendment before you can change the development code. How is the amendment going to read? Will it apply citywide or begin with a pilot program in North City? Once a development plan is adopted it actually moves rather quickly. After it’s adopted staff would start actually looking at development code regulations that would then apply.The amendment as proposed “within the City’s commercial areas the mixing of land uses is encouraged to bring shops, services and offices in close proximity to residential uses.” However some of the policy language may be problematic. “To provide goods and services”. Many commercial uses draw from a much larger geographic area such as The Door Store or the North City Bistro. We don’t want these businesses to feel threatened to move our of their neighborhoods.We studied this in detail 10 years ago but these past 10 years show that it wasn’t successful. Retail has changed a lot since the Comprehensive Plan was written. We do want commercial. Land is scarce. Studying this for a year will run the risk of more residential development without commercial.We should direct staff to prepare amendments requiring commercial on the ground floor of selected frontages in North City, and to go beyond that and study the application of that revised code to the rest of the City’s commercial areas. Incentives or disincentives should also be considered. Other issues are parking, impact fees, conflict with existing codes. Need to also prepare how broad that commercial area would be. Set a time frame of one year. No current emergency in North City but need to get moving then look into other areas such as Ridgecrest and the station areas, as well as the Community Renewal Area. We need the rest of it coming quickly - not just in one or two areas chasing all residential to other areas and leaving commercial in a few neighborhoods.Ask staff for Alternative to get #3 fastest way possible. And define areas after North City. Apply everywhere or select areas? That way we will not yes/no on amendment and then…What if we select say 3 areas? What about the rest of the city? Needs to be part of it. Some of this will be added to the work plan in subsequent years. We want it to be done but these are two separate areas near term and long term. Like other action plans we are working on, staff can prepare an estimated timeline for North City and future.There was no dissent to adding the three amendments to the Docket.Council is scheduled to set the Final Docket on March 16.for 20 minutes. A decision is expected when Council returns.Executive Session: Litigation - RCW 42.30.110(1)(i)The Council may hold Executive Sessions from which the public may be excluded for those purposes set forth in RCW 42.30.110 and RCW 42.30.140. Before convening an Executive Session the presiding officer shall announce the purpose of the Session and the anticipated time when the Session will be concluded. Should the Session require more time a public announcement shall be made that the Session is being extended.Move and second that the City approves the Kellett vs City of Shoreline out-of-court settlement agreement and authorize the City Manager to take steps consistent with that settlement.Meeting adjourned at 8:30pm