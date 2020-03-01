Gov. Inslee issues COVID-19 emergency proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to new cases of COVID-19, directing state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.

“This will allow us to get the resources we need,” Inslee said.

"This is a time to take common-sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state. Our state agency directors have been actively preparing since the nation’s first case appeared in Snohomish County.

"Washingtonians can be assured we’ve taken this threat seriously and have been working in collaboration with our healthcare partners to develop plans and procedures to prepare for what could likely be a world-wide pandemic.”





It also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary. In January, the Washington Military Department activated the State Emergency Operations Center at a Level 1, the highest level, to help coordinate a statewide response.



Saturday, Public Health - Seattle and King County announced the death of an individual with COVID-19, the first in the United States.



The nation’s first case of COVID-19 was found in a Snohomish County man in January. He had traveled to Wuhan, China and has now recovered.





On February 28, the state Department of Health announced two additional cases – a King County woman who had recently traveled to South Korea, and a Snohomish County teenager with no travel history. Both are recovering at home and remain in home isolation.









The Department of Health also announced last week that the Public Health Lab in Shoreline now has the capability to test for cases of COVID-19, expediting results.



“This means our state can respond quickly and effectively,” Inslee said. “Our priority now is to slow the spread of this virus. Our health care professionals say the easiest way to do that is to practice good hygiene – wash your hands often, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and stay home when you're sick. Preventing future cases will require the work of all of us.”

For the latest information on the COVID-19 situation, visit the Department of Health’s On February 29, additional cases were announced in Spokane County.For the latest information on the COVID-19 situation, visit the Department of Health’s website . The Governor’s Office has also developed a partial list of resources to support economic retention and recovery related to COVID-19 coronavirus.











