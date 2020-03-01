Registration open for the Free Them 5k in Shoreline May 9

Sunday, March 1, 2020



Registration is open now for the Free Them 5k, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9am, starting at the World Concern Headquarters in Shoreline.

The 5k raises money to help protect vulnerable children across Southeast Asia from human trafficking.

At the Free Them 5k you’ll find fun activities for your kids, a variety of food trucks, and much more! Registration is $48 for adults and $24 for children ages 6-16.

More information and Registration

World Concern is located at CRISTA, 19303 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133



Posted by DKH at 2:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  