Registration open for the Free Them 5k in Shoreline May 9
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Registration is open now for the Free Them 5k, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9am, starting at the World Concern Headquarters in Shoreline.
The 5k raises money to help protect vulnerable children across Southeast Asia from human trafficking.
At the Free Them 5k you’ll find fun activities for your kids, a variety of food trucks, and much more! Registration is $48 for adults and $24 for children ages 6-16.
More information and Registration
World Concern is located at CRISTA, 19303 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment