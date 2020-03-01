Shoreline resident serves as page in state House of Representatives

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Katherine Haycox served as page in state
house of representatives
Photo courtesy Washington State Legislative Support Services

Katherine Haycox, a student at Lakeside Middle School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by State Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline), Katherine is the child of Cheryl Haycox and Jane Wiebe of Shoreline.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.



