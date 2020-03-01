Presidential primary ballots are due by March 10; Kenmore has a Vote Center
Sunday, March 1, 2020
|The Kenmore City Hall voting center will be open until March 10 during the hours listed above
The voting period for our state’s March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary is already underway. If you have not received your vote by mail ballot, call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
Washington shares March 10th as our presidential primary date with Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and North Dakota.
Unlike other elections, you will need to pick a party and sign the outside of your envelope for your vote to count.
Ballots must be mailed or dropped in an official Ballot Drop Box on or before March 10th. Locations of King County Election ballot drop boxes can be found here: Click for Drop Boxes
You have until Monday, March 2 to register online or have your mailed registration form received by King County Elections.
In-person registration will continue through 8pm on Election Day, March 10. Eligible voters can register in person at the staffed and accessible vote center at the Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore 98028. Vote centers are available each election to register new voters, update registrations for existing voters and to aid voters who require assistance to vote.
Voters can visit the Elections website or contact the Elections office for assistance and information.
