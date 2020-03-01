Help restore Ballinger Open Space with Greenway on Mar 14

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Greenway volunteers planting trees in
the Ballinger Open Space

Saturday, March 14, 2020: 10am to 2pm. A Greenway Event at the Ballinger Open Space in Shoreline, (map)


What do urban trees in the City of Shoreline have to do with the Bank of America? Carbon sequestration! With a lot of help from King County, American Forests and a local non-profit called City Forest Credits, trees will be planted at Ballinger Open Space as part of a carbon sequestration pilot project, funded in part by BOA.

This project highlights the importance of trees in our urban spaces to improve both environmental and human health, and thinks creatively on how to create and maintain successful projects. Check out more information, here.

Volunteers are welcomed to come out to be a part of this exciting project in Shoreline, to help restore an urban forest and watershed and more!

Details

Any participant under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

What to Bring

For safety, volunteers are required to wear:
  • Long pants made of sturdy material
  • Sturdy, close-toed shoes
  • Gloves (provided)
In addition, we recommend that participants bring:
  • Warm layers, especially during the fall, winter, and spring
  • Rain gear
  • Big sack lunch
  • Long sleeved shirt
  • At least one full water bottle
  • Small daypack for lunch, extra layers, etc.
Carpool and park on the streets

The site is here. There is street parking on 24th Ave NE and 25th Ave NE, both a short walk away from the site. The site itself can be accessed from a paved path on NE 200th Street (this is not accessible for vehicles).

From Ballinger Way, turn north onto 25th Ave NE. You can park along this street. The access point to the site is the paved path at the junction of NE 200th street and 25th Ave NE. Look for Greenway Trust signs and staff.



