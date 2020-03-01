Jobs: Environmental Programs Secretary - WSDOT
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Environmental Programs Secretary SeniorShoreline, King County - Northwest Region
$16.39-$21.68 hourly
WSDOT is currently seeking an administrative professional who will support a multi-disciplinary team by providing extensive administrative and secretarial support to the Environmental Program Manager, Principal Landscape Architect, unit supervisors, and staff members of the NWR Environmental office.
Administrative tasks go beyond meeting office staff needs; the successful candidate must be friendly, approachable, professional, and proactive at meeting customer expectations and administrative deadlines. In light of this, an individual with initiative, an aptitude for process improvement, streamlined organization, excellent problem-solving skills, and enthusiasm for environmental issues is geared to thrive in this position.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: Environmental Programs Secretary Senior
