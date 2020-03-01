Jobs: Environmental Programs Secretary - WSDOT

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Environmental Programs Secretary Senior
Shoreline, King County - Northwest Region
$16.39-$21.68 hourly

WSDOT is currently seeking an administrative professional who  will support a multi-disciplinary team by providing extensive administrative and secretarial support to the Environmental Program Manager, Principal Landscape Architect, unit supervisors, and staff members of the NWR Environmental office.

Administrative tasks go beyond meeting office staff needs; the successful candidate must be friendly, approachable, professional, and proactive at meeting customer expectations and administrative deadlines. In light of this, an individual with initiative, an aptitude for process improvement, streamlined organization, excellent problem-solving skills, and enthusiasm for environmental issues is geared to thrive in this position.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: Environmental Programs Secretary Senior



Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  