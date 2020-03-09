Destinations: Tony Angell exhibit at Foster / White in Pioneer Square

Monday, March 9, 2020

Tony Angell, right, talks to a fans at his gallery opening

By Donna Hawkey
Photos by Sally Yamasaki

For a smaller gathering, attending the talk of master nature artist and Lake Forest Park resident Tony Angell is a consideration if you find enjoyment in the arts. 

Angell’s work is currently on display at the Foster / White Gallery in historic Pioneer Square from now until March 20, 2020. 

Interview with Tony Angell at the Fisher/White Gallery in Pioneer Square

Angell spoke at the gallery this past Saturday, but will speak again this Saturday, March 14th from 2:00pm -3:00pm. 

With Foster/White’s high ceilings, vast open spaces, and the ability to either sit in chairs or stand up, there is a comfortable space for everyone at this gallery. 

Tony Angell and his Lake Forest Park Fan Club


After listening to the one hour delightful interview and talk on Saturday, it made me want to know much more about how Angell’s work has been inspired by living in Lake Forest Park.

Watch for that article in the future!

"Stand Off" by Tony Angell
There's a hummingbird hiding in the leaves


Tony Angell
“Drawings In Stone”
Talk/interview Saturday, March 14th, 2:00pm
Foster/White Gallery

Considering spending a day out in Seattle: Pioneer Square Neighborhood and Foster/White Gallery Information



