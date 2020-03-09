Destinations: Tony Angell exhibit at Foster / White in Pioneer Square

Tony Angell, right, talks to a fans at his gallery opening



By Donna Hawkey

Photos by Sally Yamasaki









Angell’s work is currently on display at the Foster / White Gallery in historic Pioneer Square from now until March 20, 2020.





Interview with Tony Angell at the Fisher/White Gallery in Pioneer Square







Angell spoke at the gallery this past Saturday, but will speak again this Saturday, March 14th from 2:00pm -3:00pm.



With Foster/White’s high ceilings, vast open spaces, and the ability to either sit in chairs or stand up, there is a comfortable space for everyone at this gallery.





Tony Angell and his Lake Forest Park Fan Club









After listening to the one hour delightful interview and talk on Saturday, it made me want to know much more about how Angell’s work has been inspired by living in Lake Forest Park.



Watch for that article in the future!





"Stand Off" by Tony Angell

There's a hummingbird hiding in the leaves