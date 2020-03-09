Donors respond to the call for blood

Monday, March 9, 2020

Several enthusiastic donors were waiting when the bloodmobile opened on Saturday in Richmond Beach. They are practicing "social distance" as per Public Health recommendations
Photo by T. Peterson

By Tom Petersen

With coronavirus depressing blood drive turnouts in many parts of the state, Shoreline and South Snohomish residents read the facts, heard the pleas of the Governor and medical community, and went ahead and filled the big bus in Richmond Beach on Saturday, March 7.

Thirty-three units were collected. Remarkably, every prospective donor was able to give: there were zero deferrals for travel, illness, or low iron.

Bloodworks Northwest thanks all who donated, and encourages everyone to watch for upcoming mobile drives in or near Shoreline, or visit the donor centers in North Seattle or Lynnwood to continue replenishing the depleted supply.

Find a place to donate here

The bloodmobile returns to Richmond Beach on May 2.


