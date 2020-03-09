American Legion Post 227 hosts Officer Evan Buetow

Evan Buetow on duty in the U.S. Army in his unit's Comm. Center.

Evan's unit crossing a stream.

Little kids like soldiers. They have candy and gum.

Evan became a deputy in the King County Sheriff's department



Photo by Jerry Pickard

Photo by Jerry Pickard

On Tuesday, March 3. 2020 American Legion Post 227 hosted King County Sheriff's Officer Evan Buetow who related his time in the U.S. Army deployed in Iraq and a second tour in Afghanistan.He also related his association with deserter Private Bowe Bergdahl who was a member of Sergeant Buetow's team in Afghanistan.In Iraq he was deployed with 1-501 Parachute Infantry Regiment in Fallujah and Karbala from 2006 to 2008. He described Iraq as HOT!After his deployment to Iraq his unit returned to the U.S. for a year of training and then they were deployed to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.Not long after his unit deployed, Private Bergdahl was assigned to Evan's squad. Evan was his Team Leader and immediate line supervisor. Evan at first thought Bergdahl was an ideal soldier as he was always studying manuals and regulations; however Bergdahl didn't make friends with other squad members or participate in after hours activities.While on patrol near a small Afghan village Bergdahl was assigned to a post and scheduled to report for duty at 06:30. When the Sgt. of the guard went to wake him to man his post he wasn't in his bunk nor anywhere in the squad area.School children reported seeing him walking away from the area without any of his field gear on. An extensive search did not find him. An extensive search of north Afghanistan was conducted with many false leads but Bergdahl was not found.Six soldiers died in the search before it was called off. It was later determined that he had been captured and transported to Pakistan within hours of his desertion.Evan returned home and was Honorably discharged. He became a deputy in the King County Sheriff's Department.Five years later in a prisoner exchange with the Taliban, President Obama freed five Taliban terrorists in exchange for Bergdahl.When it was determined that Bergdahl was a deserter and not a hero he was court martialed. Evan and other members of his squad were called to testify. Bergdahl was convicted and sentenced to several years in prison.In a media storm Evan was called to appear on CNN, FOX, MSNBC, and ABC news outlets and many publications to relate the true events of this significant incident.After his presentation Major General Ray Coffey presented Evan a Commander In Chief's Challenge coin, and Post Commander Larry Fischer presented him with a Certificate Of Appreciation.