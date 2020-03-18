Curbside pickup at Mud Bay

Wednesday, March 18, 2020



Mud Bay locations around Puget Sound are providing curbside pickup for shoppers. Get your pet food and supplies without setting foot in a store!

To help keep your visit as brief as possible, and help protect staff and other customers, 🚗curbside pickup is now available. 📞Call now to place your order for pet food!

LFP Town Center Mud Bay (206) 365-5100

Shoreline Marketplace Mud Bay - 175th and Midvale (206) 629-6062

Other locations: www.mudbay.com/stores




