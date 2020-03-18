46th LD Democrats will meet on Zoom Wednesday

The 46th LD Democrats (Kenmore, LFP, Lake City) cancelled the in-person version of their Wednesday, March 18th general meeting, and are moving it online.









If this is your first Zoom meeting, it will take a few minutes to set up on your computer, so you might want to log on at 6:30 or so.



Join Zoom Meeting (click on link)

https://zoom.us/j/707171978

Meeting ID: 707 171 978





The in-person Legislative District caucus scheduled for April 26th, has been moved online. There will be no in-person LD Caucuses for this year. You will all receive more information on this change in the next week, as we learn more about the exact online procedures from the state Democratic Party.



We'll be posting new news and Democratic announcements twice a week during this challenging period - let us know if there's anything you would like to learn more about at







