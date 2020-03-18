Photos: Visiting grandparents

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Grandkids outside Crista Senior Living
Photo by Pam Cross


Grandma and Grandpa live in CRISTA Senior Living. Residents are self-quarantined in their apartments and no visitors are allowed.

That didn't stop the grandkids from visiting. It just meant that they had to talk a little louder.

Lucky to have a balcony
Photo by Pam Cross


Pam Cross spotted this nice family while she was walking her dog.

I spotted this group having a lively visit with the folks on the second floor. Visitors are limited but that didn’t stop them. I smiled all the way home!



