Photos: Visiting grandparents
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|Grandkids outside Crista Senior Living
Photo by Pam Cross
That didn't stop the grandkids from visiting. It just meant that they had to talk a little louder.
|Lucky to have a balcony
Photo by Pam Cross
Pam Cross spotted this nice family while she was walking her dog.
I spotted this group having a lively visit with the folks on the second floor. Visitors are limited but that didn’t stop them. I smiled all the way home!
0 comments:
Post a Comment