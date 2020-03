King county case update for March 17, 2020

From Seattle and King County Public Health

Already, we can expect that anyone we come into contact with may be infected because there is wide-spread infection in our community.

Follow the guidance for anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 and their contacts on how to prevent the spread to others . If too many people get sick all at once, this will put too much of a burden on our health care system. If that happens, people at highest risk – people over 60, and with underlying health conditions – may not be able to get the care they need if they get seriously ill.