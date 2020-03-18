King county case update for March 17, 2020

From Seattle and King County Public Health









Already, we can expect that anyone we come into contact with may be infected because there is wide-spread infection in our community.

It’s critical to minimize the number of people who get seriously ill at the same time. If too many people get sick all at once, this will put too much of a burden on our health care system. If that happens, people at highest risk – people over 60, and with underlying health conditions – may not be able to get the care they need if they get seriously ill. Follow the guidance for anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 and their contacts on how to prevent the spread to others . If too many people get sick all at once, this will put too much of a burden on our health care system. If that happens, people at highest risk – people over 60, and with underlying health conditions – may not be able to get the care they need if they get seriously ill.





Case updates



Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/16/20

518 confirmed cases (up 30 from yesterday)

46 confirmed deaths (up 3 from yesterday)

These additional deaths include:

A man in his 70s, who died at Valley Medical Center on 3/16

A man in his 90s, who died at EvergreenHealth on 3/16

A woman in her 70s, who died at EvergreenHealth on 3/13

