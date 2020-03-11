Blood drive Saturday by Shoreline City Hall
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A blood drive is coming your way and we need donors to commit to saving lives!
|Sign Up Here!
Bloodworks leaders and physicians are working to address the concern that as fears of coronavirus heighten, low donor participation will harm the blood supply.
“We can’t allow what’s happening to blood inventories in other countries affected by COVID-19, where they’re seeing sharp declines in donation, to happen here,” said Curt Bailey.
“Our community strives to maintain a four-day supply of blood. A sudden drop in the blood supply will have consequences and put surgeries and patients at risk. If you’re healthy and haven’t donated recently, please make an appointment to donate this week and plan to become a regular donor so the blood supply is always strong.”
Information is available at Bloodworks to help answer questions or concerns people may have about donating blood.
Don’t forget: Eat before and after you donate, stay hydrated, bring your photo ID or donor card
For other drive locations or questions about eligibility: BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888
The best superheroes ride in style. You should too. Donate blood for a chance to win a CAR! For everything Bloodworks’ donors do for our community, we’re boldly showing you how grateful we are for your donations. When you donate now through March 17, 2020, you’ll automatically be entered to win your choice from nine pre-selected vehicles.
Sponsored by Bremerton’s Haselwood Auto Group. Must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry to enter the sweepstakes. See official rules or text winacar to 91985.
0 comments:
Post a Comment