In The Garden Now…. Creeping Forget-Me-Not

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Blue-Eyed Mary
Text and photo by Victoria Gilleland

When Blue-Eyed Mary starts to bloom spring can’t be far off. The flowers are small but an intense blue that can’t be missed on a stroll through the late winter garden. The blossoms are larger and a brighter blue, but quite similar to those of its cousin Forget-Me-Not.

While Forget- Me-Not plants will typically last a year or two and freely reseed, Blue-Eyed Mary is a reliable well behaved perennial. We’ve enjoyed these easy to grow late winter bloomers in our dry shady garden for many years. However, they are very adaptable and will grow in a fair amount of sun as well.

Plants are 6 to 8 inches high and stay in a compact clump. They can be used to edge a garden bed and as a fine evergreen to semi-evergreen ground cover under taller perennials, grasses and shrubs. Ours are planted next to a garden path and meander among the ferns there.

Blue-Eyed Mary can be a colorful, long lasting, trouble free addition to just about any garden!

Botanical Name: Omphalodes verna

Victoria Gilleland is the owner of Cottage Garden Designs, a Garden Design company specializing in Redesign of Residential Gardens, Garden Consultation and Coaching. She has been designing gardens in the northwest for over 25 years. (vjgilleland@yahoo.com)



Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  