Opinion: Presidential primary disappointing

A ballot box in a rain garden seems appropriate for Puget Sound

photo by Steven H Robinson

Candidate Vote Vote % Bernie Sanders 335,498 32.71% Joseph R. Biden 333,414 32.51%

Candidate Vote Vote % Elizabeth Warren 126,093 12.29% Michael Bloomberg 113,422 11.06% Pete Buttigieg 59,868 5.84% Amy Klobuchar 31,425 3.06% Tulsi Gabbard 8,550 0.83% Andrew Yang 4,872 0.48% Tom Steyer 3,098 0.30% Michael Bennet 1,561 0.15% Cory Booker 1,054 0.10% John Delaney 461 0.04% Deval Patrick 393 0.04%





I'm very intrigued by ranked voting, where you vote for a first, second, and third candidate.



Interesting to see how well Michael Bloomberg did. Clearly his ads resonated with a lot of Washington voters. Michael Bennet did well, too, considering that he got in the race at the last minute. He's going to run for the senate from Montana, so that will be an interesting race.



I do like the early primary and having the candidates and pundits pay attention to Washington. I like the political ads. Every time I hear about candidate spending, I think - there's another boost for the media and the local economy.



King county results have the candidates in exactly the same order except the bottom two are switched.



The Republicans didn't allow other candidates on the ballot other than the incumbent president.







Registered voters: 4,550,922

Ballots counted to date: 1,561,903

Voter turnout 34.32%

Estimated ballots on hand to be counted 300,046





Here's the overview from the first returns:

After the first results were released on Tuesday evening, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are in as close a race as everyone predicted.Disenfranchised are those of us who dutifully turned our ballots in early, before our candidates dropped out of the race.I'm really disappointed. I've waited for years for elections instead of caucuses and when it finally happened, the election will be decided only by the hard-core base of the leading candidates - and those who waited to vote.So it isn't a measure of the electorate but a kind of hybrid.Good thing the party wasn't depending on us to make the decision.I can't help but wonder what the results would be if the rest of us had a chance to weigh in, especially with so many of the candidates endorsing Joe Biden.There is one state that allows voters to "spoil" their ballot and vote again, but the bureaucrat in me cringes at what a mess that would be.