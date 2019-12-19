Shoreline area residents and visitors welcome for Christmas services at Berean Bible Church
Singles, couples and families from Shoreline and surrounding communities are all invited to share the celebration of Christmas with Berean Bible Church this coming Sunday and again for special Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, December 24th.
|Advent candles
Sunday, December 22 at 11:00am the church will share a special Christmas Message “Christmas Humility” with Advent Candle and Reading, Christmas music and a presentation from our Children’s Department.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, December 24, 5 - 6:00pm will feature favorite Christmas Music, Advent Reading and Candle lighting, and Christmas Meditation on the birth of Jesus Christ. This service is for the entire family so bring your children.
|Shelly Ockwell at the organ
“This Christmas season we once again celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ at Berean Bible Church with special services and we invite everyone to join with us. Each of our gatherings are for the entire family and of course this time of year we share together in the wonderful Christmas music, Advent candles and meditations from the Bible as we retell the Christmas story once again,” stated Pastor Jim Shemaria.”
“We count it a privilege to serve the Shoreline community,” he continued, “as we have done for the past 53 years. We would love to have visitors come and share Christmas with us.”
|Trio: Tessa Fulford, Olivia Lindell, and Faith Petry
“We would love to have families, especially with children, join us as we celebrate the joy of Christmas” added Suzy Bates, head of children’s educations and programs.
“Each age group of children will have parties at 9:30am and 11:00am with activities such as acting out the Christmas story in costume, decorating star cookies and having special Christmas themed treats, crafts, and games.”
|Berean Bible Church
The church also supports the Vision House Women’s/Children’s Shelter and Jacobs Well by collecting gift cards that can be used by families who are supported through these facilities in Shoreline.
The church is located at 2345 N 185th at 1st Ave NE with parking on the west side. Additional parking is available at Shoreline Center at the northeast corner of N 185th and 1st Ave NE. For more information, please call 206-363-1466.
