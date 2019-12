Blood drive Monday at Masonic Lodge on N 185th

BLOOD DRIVE





Shoreline Masonic Lodge – Bus parked on East side of the bldg.





Monday, December 23 - 4:00pm to 7:00pm

Sign up via BWNW mobile app, call 800-398-7888, or online

Donors Needed, Walk-ins Welcome! Photo I.D. Required to Donate

1 (one) 75’’ Big Screen TVs

2 (two) Bose Headphones

2 (two) Sound Bars

5 (five) One Year Disney+ Subscriptions















Bloodworks Northwest wants to make your season bright, to see the difference your donations make – in high definition, with crisp sound, and access to all your old Disney favorites!Every week between Monday, December 16 and Sunday, January 5, when you donate, you'll automatically be entered to win one of these amazing, Santa-approved entertainment prizes that we’re giving away weekly:The first week’s winners will be selected on Tuesday, December 24, so hurry and schedule your donation today! Details online