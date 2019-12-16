New Car Seat Laws go in to effect January 2020

Monday, December 16, 2019


New car seat rules go into effect in January

*Children up to age 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat

*Children ages 2-4 years must ride in a car seat with a harness (rear or forward-facing).

*Children 4 years and older must ride in a car or booster seat until they are 4'9" tall.

*Children up to age 13 must ride in the back seat when practical.


Your child is in a car seat, but is it installed correctly? Nearly 60% aren’t. Be sure. Find a car seat inspection station near you.



Posted by DKH at 11:05 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  