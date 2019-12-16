New Car Seat Laws go in to effect January 2020





New car seat rules go into effect in January









Your child is in a car seat, but is it installed correctly? Nearly 60% aren’t. Be sure. Find a car seat inspection station near you.













*Children up to age 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat*Children ages 2-4 years must ride in a car seat with a harness (rear or forward-facing).*Children 4 years and older must ride in a car or booster seat until they are 4'9" tall.*Children up to age 13 must ride in the back seat when practical.