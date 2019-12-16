January 2020: Programs for Children and Families at the Shoreline Library

Shoreline Library

345 NE 175th St

Shoreline WA 98155









January/enero 8 Lola. Junot Diaz

February / febrero 12 Tejedora del arcoíris Rainbow weaver. Linda Elovitz Marshall

March / marzo 11 La sombrerería mágica. Sonja Wimmer

April / abril 8 Mamá the Alien Mamá la extraterrestre. René Colato Lainez

May / mayo 13 Let’s Salsa. B. Ruiz-Flores, Lupe



















Evening Pajamarama Family Story TimeMonday, January 6, 13 and 27, 6:45pmAges 3 to 6 with adult, families welcome.Enjoy stories, rhymes, songs and surprises especially for preschoolers and their families. Each week, end Story Time with a simple craft or other fun activity. Jammies and teddy bears welcome!Toddler TimeTuesday, January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10amAges 2 to 3 with adult.Enjoy interactive rhymes, songs, and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! We will begin with hand stamps, and Story Time will start promptly at 10:05am. Social time with books, blocks and more follows.Infant and Young Toddler TimeTuesday, January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11amNewborn to 24 months with adult.Bring your babies and bounce along to fun rhymes, familiar songs, and a story or two in this short program. It is never too early to start your child on the road to reading! Stay afterward for a social playtime with other families.Preschool Story TimeWednesday, January 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10:30amAges 3 to 6 with adult, siblings welcome.Books, rhymes, stories and songs just for preschoolers! Each week we will celebrate a different letter of the alphabet. This is a great way to get your child ready to read!Baby Story TimeWednesday, January 8, 15, 22 and 29, 12pmNewborn to approximately 12 months.Bring your young babies (prewalkers!) for rhymes, songs and baby fun. Social and playtime follows.Planning for TomorrowWednesday, January 8, 3pmAges 9 to 13.Presented by Kelly Anderson, AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union.Through discussion and activities, learn ways to use responsible money habits to achieve your goals!Register online beginning December 26.Club del Libro Familiar en Español / Family Book Club in SpanishWednesday, January 8, 4:30pm¡Únanse al Club del Libro Familiar en español! Un programa de lectura en español para niños entre 5 y 10 años acompañados de sus familias. Aprende a través de discusión y actividades divertidas. Analiza historias, enriquece tu vocabulario y desarrolla el pensamiento crítico y las habilidades de comprensión en español.Join the Family Book Club in Spanish! A reading program in Spanish for children ages 5 to 10 accompanied by their families. Learn through discussion and fun activities. Analyze stories, learn new vocabulary, and develop critical thinking and comprehension skills in Spanish.Second Wednesday of each month / Segundo miércoles del mes, 4:30-5:30pmSTEMACA’s Programming Workshop!Saturday, January 11, 2:30-4:30pmAges 8 to 13.Presented by Sahana Sasikumar, STEMACA.Learn the basics of programming with board games and hands-on projects! This programming curriculum includes a set of challenges at multiple levels to reinforce your learning. While you are having fun playing, learn and practice key programming concepts! All equipment provided.STEMACA is a nonprofit organization with a passion to promote problem solving and coding skills among young girls and tweens.Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.Chess Club for Kids and TeensSunday, January 12, 1-3pmWednesday, January 29, 3-4:30pmAges 6 and older, tweens and teens.Join the club! Play chess, learn chess, or teach chess to others. Drop in to enjoy a casual and fun atmosphere with snacks provided. All skill levels are welcome! We will have chessboards and teen volunteers able to teach those who want to learn.Snacks provided courtesy of the Friends of the Shoreline Library.Spanish Story Time/Cuentos En Español Para NiñosThursday, January 16, 23 and 30, 11amAges 3 t 6 and families.Stories, songs and activities in Spanish! For children who speak Spanish and those interested in the language.Viernes, 16, 23 y 30 de enero, 11amPara niños de 3 a 6 años de edad con sus familias y/ o cuidadores.Este es un programa de 30 minutos de cuentos y canciones en español. Este programa es para niños que hablen español y aquellos interesados en el idioma.Chinese Story Time/中国故事Friday, January 17, 24 and 31, 1pmPresented by Hua Zhang.Family program, all ages welcome.Enjoy stories, culture and activities in Mandarin Chinese. For children who speak Chinese and those interested in the language!