January 2020: Programs for Children and Families at the Shoreline Library
Monday, December 16, 2019
|Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St
Shoreline WA 98155
Children and Families
Evening Pajamarama Family Story Time
Monday, January 6, 13 and 27, 6:45pm
Ages 3 to 6 with adult, families welcome.
Enjoy stories, rhymes, songs and surprises especially for preschoolers and their families. Each week, end Story Time with a simple craft or other fun activity. Jammies and teddy bears welcome!
Toddler Time
Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10am
Ages 2 to 3 with adult.
Enjoy interactive rhymes, songs, and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! We will begin with hand stamps, and Story Time will start promptly at 10:05am. Social time with books, blocks and more follows.
Infant and Young Toddler Time
Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11am
Newborn to 24 months with adult.
Bring your babies and bounce along to fun rhymes, familiar songs, and a story or two in this short program. It is never too early to start your child on the road to reading! Stay afterward for a social playtime with other families.
Preschool Story Time
Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10:30am
Ages 3 to 6 with adult, siblings welcome.
Books, rhymes, stories and songs just for preschoolers! Each week we will celebrate a different letter of the alphabet. This is a great way to get your child ready to read!
Baby Story Time
Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22 and 29, 12pm
Newborn to approximately 12 months.
Bring your young babies (prewalkers!) for rhymes, songs and baby fun. Social and playtime follows.
Planning for Tomorrow
Wednesday, January 8, 3pm
Ages 9 to 13.
Presented by Kelly Anderson, AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union.
Through discussion and activities, learn ways to use responsible money habits to achieve your goals!
Register online beginning December 26.
Club del Libro Familiar en Español / Family Book Club in Spanish
Wednesday, January 8, 4:30pm
¡Únanse al Club del Libro Familiar en español! Un programa de lectura en español para niños entre 5 y 10 años acompañados de sus familias. Aprende a través de discusión y actividades divertidas. Analiza historias, enriquece tu vocabulario y desarrolla el pensamiento crítico y las habilidades de comprensión en español.
Join the Family Book Club in Spanish! A reading program in Spanish for children ages 5 to 10 accompanied by their families. Learn through discussion and fun activities. Analyze stories, learn new vocabulary, and develop critical thinking and comprehension skills in Spanish.
Second Wednesday of each month / Segundo miércoles del mes, 4:30-5:30pm
- January/enero 8 Lola. Junot Diaz
- February / febrero 12 Tejedora del arcoíris Rainbow weaver. Linda Elovitz Marshall
- March / marzo 11 La sombrerería mágica. Sonja Wimmer
- April / abril 8 Mamá the Alien Mamá la extraterrestre. René Colato Lainez
- May / mayo 13 Let’s Salsa. B. Ruiz-Flores, Lupe
STEMACA’s Programming Workshop!
Saturday, January 11, 2:30-4:30pm
Ages 8 to 13.
Presented by Sahana Sasikumar, STEMACA.
Learn the basics of programming with board games and hands-on projects! This programming curriculum includes a set of challenges at multiple levels to reinforce your learning. While you are having fun playing, learn and practice key programming concepts! All equipment provided.
STEMACA is a nonprofit organization with a passion to promote problem solving and coding skills among young girls and tweens.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration required online or call the library beginning December 28.
Chess Club for Kids and Teens
Sunday, January 12, 1-3pm
Wednesday, January 29, 3-4:30pm
Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens.
Join the club! Play chess, learn chess, or teach chess to others. Drop in to enjoy a casual and fun atmosphere with snacks provided. All skill levels are welcome! We will have chessboards and teen volunteers able to teach those who want to learn.
Snacks provided courtesy of the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Spanish Story Time/Cuentos En Español Para Niños
Thursday, January 16, 23 and 30, 11am
Ages 3 t 6 and families.
Stories, songs and activities in Spanish! For children who speak Spanish and those interested in the language.
Viernes, 16, 23 y 30 de enero, 11am
Para niños de 3 a 6 años de edad con sus familias y/ o cuidadores.
Este es un programa de 30 minutos de cuentos y canciones en español. Este programa es para niños que hablen español y aquellos interesados en el idioma.
Chinese Story Time/中国故事
Friday, January 17, 24 and 31, 1pm
Presented by Hua Zhang.
Family program, all ages welcome.
Enjoy stories, culture and activities in Mandarin Chinese. For children who speak Chinese and those interested in the language!
