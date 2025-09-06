Ribbon cutting September 6, 2025 for Richmond Highlands Park

Friday, September 5, 2025

Help celebrate the completion of improvements to Richmond Highlands Park!

Join us on Saturday, September 6, 2025 from 11am - 12pm to cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished park.

Improvements include a parking lot with lighting; frontage improvements; walkways; a ball field, a sensory trail; a multi-sport court; a new play area; a picnic shelter and tables; new plantings; and more!

Richmond Highlands Park is located next to the Recreation center / Teen Center at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

It has been closed for construction since October 2024.



