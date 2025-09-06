Ribbon cutting September 6, 2025 for Richmond Highlands Park

Help celebrate the completion of improvements to Richmond Highlands Park!





Join us on Saturday, September 6, 2025 from 11am - 12pm to cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished park.





Improvements include a parking lot with lighting; frontage improvements; walkways; a ball field, a sensory trail; a multi-sport court; a new play area; a picnic shelter and tables; new plantings; and more!









It has been closed for construction since October 2024.











