Ribbon cutting September 6, 2025 for Richmond Highlands Park
Friday, September 5, 2025
Join us on Saturday, September 6, 2025 from 11am - 12pm to cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished park.
Improvements include a parking lot with lighting; frontage improvements; walkways; a ball field, a sensory trail; a multi-sport court; a new play area; a picnic shelter and tables; new plantings; and more!
Richmond Highlands Park is located next to the Recreation center / Teen Center at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
It has been closed for construction since October 2024.
