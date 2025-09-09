Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library

Tuesday, September 9, 2025


Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library

Tuesdays, 4-6pm.
  • September 9. 16. 23 and 30, 
  • October 7, 14, 21 and 28, 
  • November 4 and 18, 
  • December 2, 9 and 16
Kids: practice reading at the library! Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Up to two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer.

Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12.

Reading Buddies is held in our Small Meeting Room at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. 

Add your name to the sign-up sheet at the library for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.


