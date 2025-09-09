Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library

September 9. 16. 23 and 30,

October 7, 14, 21 and 28,

November 4 and 18,

December 2, 9 and 16

Kids: practice reading at the library! Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Up to two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer.





Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12.









Add your name to the sign-up sheet at the library for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.





