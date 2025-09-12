King county supports hunger relief organizations after cuts in federal funding

Friday, September 12, 2025

Food distribution center
Photo courtesy King County
King County Executive Shannon Braddock announced a combined $755,000 in grant funding to support local hunger relief organizations, farm businesses, and food distributors after cuts in federal funding halted plans to build a regional hub.

The 22 grant recipients will use the funding to purchase commercial refrigerators, freezers, ovens, and other critical infrastructure needed to safely store, process, prepare, and distribute fresh food to those in need.

When authorized federal funding for a planned South Seattle Community Food Hub was abruptly withdrawn earlier this year, partners King County and Harvest Against Hunger redirected $755,000 in local funding to assist nonprofit organizations that contribute to hunger relief.

“King County is stepping up to support trusted organizations that help our neighbors who are experiencing hunger,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “These small grants support the infrastructure that helps get nutritious food from farmland to table for those most in need.”

More information here

