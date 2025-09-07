Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Engineer
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$108,813 – $139,582 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a dynamic leader to serve as a Design Project Engineer in the Northwest Region. In this role, you will manage an office of 20 to 25 engineers responsible for the delivery of highway construction projects that meet local, state, and federal standards—on time, on scope, and on budget.
You’ll ensure projects are well-integrated into the environment, serve all modes of transportation, and are designed for long-term constructability and maintenance with minimal impact to the traveling public. Safety, sustainability, and resiliency will be at the forefront of your work, guiding decisions that benefit both today’s travelers and future generations.
As a people-focused leader, you’ll foster a culture of belonging and inclusion, where team members feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. By attracting and developing top talent, you’ll help strengthen WSDOT’s reputation as an employer of choice and a steward of Washington’s transportation future.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
0 comments:
Post a Comment