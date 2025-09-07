Free Virtual Sessions help local businesses build a Business Continuity Plan (BCP)
Sunday, September 7, 2025
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is offering two free, one-hour virtual sessions to help small and medium-sized businesses prepare for disruptions such as power outages, natural disasters, or supply chain issues.
Attendees will learn what a BCP is, why it’s essential for even the smallest business, and how to use a free toolkit to get started.
Choose One of Two Session Options:
“Unexpected disruptions can quickly halt operations,” said Kevin Barrett, President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
“Our goal is to empower local businesses with practical tools so they can stay resilient and thrive—no matter what comes their way.”
- Wednesday, September 24, 2025 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm
- Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 7:00pm – 8:00pm
The sessions are open to small business owners, managers, nonprofit leaders, and anyone responsible for business operations or emergency planning.
Space is limited, and registration is free.
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1976, is a dynamic and inclusive business organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and community prosperity in Shoreline, WA.
With a commitment to collaboration and advocacy, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and community development.
