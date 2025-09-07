Free Virtual Sessions help local businesses build a Business Continuity Plan (BCP)

Sunday, September 7, 2025


The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is offering two free, one-hour virtual sessions to help small and medium-sized businesses prepare for disruptions such as power outages, natural disasters, or supply chain issues.

Led by Tristan Allen, Public Private Partnerships (P3) Program Manager at the Washington State Emergency Management Division, the sessions will guide participants through the basics of creating a Business Continuity Plan (BCP). 

Attendees will learn what a BCP is, why it’s essential for even the smallest business, and how to use a free toolkit to get started.

“Unexpected disruptions can quickly halt operations,” said Kevin Barrett, President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
“Our goal is to empower local businesses with practical tools so they can stay resilient and thrive—no matter what comes their way.”

Choose One of Two Session Options:
  • Wednesday, September 24, 2025 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm
  • Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 7:00pm – 8:00pm
Registration is required and can be found at shorelinechamber.org/events

The sessions are open to small business owners, managers, nonprofit leaders, and anyone responsible for business operations or emergency planning.

Space is limited, and registration is free.


About Shoreline Chamber of Commerce

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1976, is a dynamic and inclusive business organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and community prosperity in Shoreline, WA. 

With a commitment to collaboration and advocacy, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and community development.


Posted by DKH at 2:38 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  