Free Preschool in Shoreline available for children ages 3-5
Friday, September 5, 2025
|Preschool at Edwin Pratt in Shoreline
These programs provide free, high-quality preschool for eligible children ages 3–5.
Families may choose from half-day and full-day preschool options, designed to support early learning, social-emotional growth, and school readiness.
Program Highlights:
If you have a child between the ages of 3 and 5, we encourage you to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to give your child a strong start.
Learn more and apply here
- Free preschool for qualifying families
- Experienced and caring early childhood educators
- A focus on hands-on learning and kindergarten readiness
