Free Preschool in Shoreline available for children ages 3-5

Friday, September 5, 2025

Preschool at Edwin Pratt in Shoreline
The Shoreline School District is currently accepting applications for Head Start and ECEAP (Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program) at the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2025–26 school year.

These programs provide free, high-quality preschool for eligible children ages 3–5. 

Families may choose from half-day and full-day preschool options, designed to support early learning, social-emotional growth, and school readiness.

Program Highlights:
  • Free preschool for qualifying families
  • Experienced and caring early childhood educators
  • A focus on hands-on learning and kindergarten readiness
Located at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center in Shoreline 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

If you have a child between the ages of 3 and 5, we encourage you to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to give your child a strong start.

Learn more and apply here


Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  