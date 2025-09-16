Finally - Recology store reopens

Tuesday, September 16, 2025


SHORELINE, WE'VE MISSED YOU! 

We are beyond excited to announce that our Shoreline Recology store has reopened! 

You'll find us in our original location Tuesday - Sunday from 10am - 5pm and we're ready to help you with your hard to recycle item drop offs, processing in person bill payments for your Recology curbside service.

We are stocked up on even more sustainable goods covering everything from daily use staples like laundry detergent and hand soap tablets in our refill station, zero waste lunch options, and a variety of giftable items you can feel good about giving! 

Come visit and say hello to the team! We can't wait to see you!

15235 Aurora Ave N, #102, Shoreline WA 98133


